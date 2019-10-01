Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, local events set to help fund research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's a word no one ever wants to hear from their doctor: cancer.

And yet, more than 270,000 women and men this year are expected to learn they have breast cancer.

October 1 is the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the kick-off for a months-worth of events around Hampton Roads to raise money. The first being a fundraiser inside Wasserhund Brewing Company on Tuesday night.

Never been to a brewery this early before! Tonight starting at 5p, 30% of sales at Wasserhund Brewing Company will he donated to @MakingStrides #HRVA. All in honor of the start of #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth. https://t.co/JkmzxKHATo @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/yWoIcynqqo — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) October 1, 2019

It's called "Brewing to Benefit Breasties" and from 5-10 p.m., 30 percent of all purchases at the brewery will go to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Hampton Roads.

The organization hosts a yearly walk for breast cancer at Mt. Trashmore. This year's walk is set for October 26. Nationwide, Making Strides events are expected to raise $60 million dollars for cancer research.

Thanks to advancements in cancer treatments, the American Cancer Society says the vast majority of people diagnosed with breast cancer are able to survive it.

Wasserhund Brewing Company is located at 1805 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.