2019 State of the Region report shared by ODU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The annual Old Dominion University State of the Region report was shared on Tuesday during a presentation at the Marriott Downtown.

Organizers of the 20th State of the Region report say this year’s observation can help spark new and important conversations.

Just like every year, 2019's report will include a detailed look at the region’s financial picture and other important topics like the economy of Hampton Roads, women’s leadership and the economic impact a hurricane can have on the area.

Organizers of the annual report say this year - there's good news but there are also topics that are outside of their control like immigration, tax and trade policy.

"Trade policy impacts the port of Virginia. Immigration policy affects international students coming to the colleges in the region," said ODU Economics Professor Bob McNab. "Tax policy drives up deficits which probably is going to reduce defense spending in the future. We have to be aware of all of these factors, but for now it's sunny with some clouds on the horizon."

This year’s report will also be examining who uses and who is being arrested for using marijuana in Hampton Roads, plus the leadership gap between women and men in the region.

The next session of this year’s state of the region report will be held in Newport News this Friday.

For more information on the report from ODU, click here.