16-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday night.
Police said a male juvenile was injured in the Southside Meadows neighborhood shooting around 8:30 p.m.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent for reports of shots fired.
After investigating officers found that a 16-year-old had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.
36.714498 -76.589018