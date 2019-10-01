16-year-old injured in Suffolk shooting

October 1, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday night.

Police said a male juvenile was injured in the Southside Meadows neighborhood shooting around 8:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent for reports of shots fired.

After investigating officers found that a 16-year-old had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

