Virginia man charged with making meth in home with children around

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was charged in connection to a with methamphetamine investigation, according to CBS 6.

Robert Trig Adams II, 37, was arrested Sunday on a variety of meth related charges including making meth, distributing drugs, and letting children be around while meth was being made, according to CBS 6.

The arrest was made after Chesterfield Police searched a Lyric Court home Sunday as part of a drug investigation.

"At about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, police arrived to execute a search warrant at a residence," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "During the search, officers observed evidence of the manufacture of methamphetamine. Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Fire & EMS responded to the scene to assist. The residence was evacuated and no injuries were reported."

Adams was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.