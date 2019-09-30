Undetermined death investigation underway after man found dead in Norfolk backyard

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating what led to a man’s death after his body was found in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of 35th Street.

Dispatchers received a call for a body found shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27.

First responders arrived to find 58-year-old Aaron L. Jones in the home’s backyard. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have classified Jones’ death as an undetermined death investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

There is no further information.

