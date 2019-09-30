Two firefighters hospitalized after responding to Norfolk International Terminals fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Two firefighters with Norfolk Fire and Rescue have been sent to the hospital for evaluation following a fire at a cold storage facility, according to city officials.

The fire is at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) and the call came in around 1:30 a.m. Official says units found a smoldering fire in the insulated walls and roof area of the building. With the building be under construction, crews are currently having difficulty time accessing the fire to completely extinguish it.

It is not known at this time what the two firefighters are being evaluated for at an area hospital.

More details to come.

