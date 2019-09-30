Two arrested in connection with Southern Shores man’s fatal 2018 overdose

Posted 7:59 pm, September 30, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. – Two people have been arrested in connection with the October 2018 overdose death of a 26-year-old man, the Southern Shores Police Department announced Monday.

On October 29, 2018, police responded to the man’s fatal overdose, which happened at a home on Duck Woods Drive.

After an investigation, the department has charged 30-year-old Jake Garland Hodges of Rodanthe, North Carolina, and 28-year-old Jessica Mercedes Baudeloque of Kill Devil Hills with Involuntary Manslaughter and the Sale and Delivery of Heroin in connection with the man’s death.

Related: Victim of lethal overdose remembered after drug dealer sentenced to 3 decades in prison 

Both Hodges and Baudeloque have been arrested and placed under $75,000 bonds.

The Nags Head Police Department assisted Southern Shores Police in this case.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.107236 by -75.730733.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.