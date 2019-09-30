Three people injured in stabbing outside Chesapeake courthouse

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three people were injured in a stabbing that happened Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened outside a Chesapeake courthouse in the 300 block of Albemarle Drive around 12:15 p.m.

Two groups of people were heading into a courthouse when they started to argue. Police said someone pulled out a knife and stabbed another person.

Two other people were injured trying to break the fight up.

All people involved sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, one person was arrested and will be charged.

