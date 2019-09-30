The ‘Powhatan’ to become VDOT’s newest ferryboat in use Monday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The ferryboat ‘Powhatan’ will see its first day of service Monday, becoming the newest ferryboat in use by VDOT.

There will first be a dedication ceremony at the Jamestown Terminal for the ferryboat, which is being attended by First Lady Pamela Northam, Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine and Commissioner Stephen C. Brich.

‘Powhatan’ is replacing Ferryboat Virginia and is expected to begin operations directly after the ceremony’s conclusion.

The ‘Powhatan will be used on the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry line.