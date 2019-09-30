The ‘Powhatan’ becomes VDOT’s newest ferryboat in use Monday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The ferryboat ‘Powhatan’ will see its first day of service Monday, becoming the newest ferryboat in use by VDOT.

A dedication ceremony was held at the Jamestown Terminal for the ferryboat, which was attended by First Lady Pamela Northam, Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine and Commissioner Stephen C. Brich.

First Lady Northam helped christen the boat at the dedication ceremony.

First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam @FirstLadyVA at today’s dedication ceremony for the newest addition to the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry fleet, the Powhatan 🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/jp4BJ1gKjo — VDOT (@VaDOT) September 30, 2019

‘Powhatan’ is replacing Ferryboat Virginia and is expected to begin operations directly after the ceremony’s conclusion.

The ‘Powhatan will be used on the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry line.