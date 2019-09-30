Teen struck by gunfire while sleeping on couch in Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left a 16-year-old female injured around 3 a.m.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 1600 block of Anne Street and injuries that the 16-year-old suffered are reportedly non-life threatning.

Police are still investigating the shooting, but believe the female was shot while sleeping on the couch inside a home on Anne Street.

No one else was injured by the gunfire, and when police arrived, officers found shell casings on the street in front of the home.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

