‘Salute to Service’ event in Chesapeake highlights president’s dedication to service members, veterans

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Local supporters of the president gathered in his name Monday night to salute the military.

Women for Trump held a "Salute to Service" event in Chesapeake as one of its Trump Victory Leadership Initiatives, which is their grassroots volunteer training program.

The group is hoping to expand their reach and increase their number of volunteers.

"We're going to training on how to get folks mobilized. We want to make sure we get the word out there. We want the good news stories, so we want women out there talking to their friends in ways that they can help to rally more women," said Lynn Blankenbeker, who is on the Women for Trump Advisory Board.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to show President Trump's dedication to active duty service members and veterans.