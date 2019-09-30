Participate in the ‘More Than Pink Walk’ and support Susan G. Komen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and you can participate in a great event October 12.

The next evolution in the history of the Race for the Cure series is called the More Thank Pink Walk and it is happening at the Oceanfront October 12 from 7 – 11 a.m.

Susan G. Komen said, “Much of what you have come to love about the Race will continue with the More Than Pink Walk, but with a fresh, new look and experience that is sure to energize our community around the lifesaving work your support makes possible. This new, more interactive format will help us build a greater sense of community among participants. And, by eliminating the separate timed run, we will significantly reduce event expenses allowing us to maximize the funds that go toward our lifesaving work.”

Komen Tidewater invests 75 percent of the net funds raised in local breast health program that provide screening, diagnostics,education, patient navigation, and support. The remaining 25 percent is invested in groundbreaking national research for breast cancer.

You can register now to participate! Just click here for more information.