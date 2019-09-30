× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Wide range of temperatures this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Summer versus fall… High temperatures will range from the low 70s to the low 90s this week. Today will be on the cooler side. Highs will only reach the upper 70s today, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds through the day with slim rain chances. It will be breezy today with NE/E winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clouds will stick around overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will linger into Tuesday morning, but clouds will clear out through the day. Highs will warm into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon. More summer-like heat and humidity will return by midweek. Highs will climb to near 90 on Wednesday and the low 90s on Thursday, close to the daily record temperatures for those dates.

We are tracking a cold front that will move through the region on Friday. An isolated shower/storm is possible, but the biggest impact will be a temperature change. Highs will drop to the low 80s on Friday and to the low 70s on Saturday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 30th

1924 Hurricane; 76 mph winds Norfolk, inland flooding

1959 Tornado: Fluvanna Co

2004 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Tropical Update

Lorenzo remains a large hurricane over the central Atlantic. Lorenzo is centered about 1125 miles WSW of the Azores and moving NNE at 13 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Lorenzo is expected to pass near the western Azores early on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lorenzo is forecast to remain a large and powerful hurricane while it passes near the Azores.

