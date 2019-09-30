Local schools celebrate Walk to School Day on Wednesday

Posted 8:09 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20AM, October 2, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Lace up your shoes and head to class!

On Wednesday, October 2, schools across the country and in Hampton Roads will participate in the annual Walk to School Day.

The national effort celebrates the benefits of having students walk to school, with teachers, parents and community members often joining in. The idea being to get kids more active while teaching them to be safe about it.

Others are asked to stay alert and support students who are walking through neighborhoods and streets in recognition of the event.

