Local elementary school among several schools across the nation recognized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Tallwood Elementary School is among 362 schools across the nation that received the National Blue Ribbon Award.

The award is given to schools that demonstrate a high “academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education.

“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in the release. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”

In a separate release from the school, Tallwood ranked in the top 15 percent of all schools in Virginia in reading and math. The school’s subgroups, which is any group of students who share similar characteristics, such as gender and racial identification, according to the Glossary of Education Reform, placed in the top 40 percent for reading and math.