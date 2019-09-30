× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures warming back up through Thursday

High pressure will build in overnight. Expect skies to be partly cloudy. A little patchy fog is possible inland. Temperatures will vary in the upper 50s to the 60s.

We’ll start to warm up again on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Expect skies skies to clear as the day progresses. Wednesday will be even warmer as highs soar to the upper 80s to low 90s. The record high for Wednesday is 89 degrees, set back in 1941. Another hot one Thursday with highs in the low 90s. The record high for Thursday is 92 degrees, set back in 1986. The end of the week is looking a little uncertain depending on how fast a cold front moves through. Right now, Thursday is looking dry and Friday is looking cooler with highs in the low 80s. Keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a shower on Friday. Fall weather returns for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Lorenzo is moving toward the northeast near 20 mph The hurricane should move in the same general direction but at a faster forward speed during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Lorenzo is expected to pass near the western Azores early on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 105 mph with higher gusts. Only slight weakening is anticipated before Lorenzo moves near the Azores, with faster weakening expected on Thursday.

A broad area of low pressure has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea between Grand Cayman and Jamaica, and is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms. Development, if any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves to the west-northwest near the Yucatan peninsula in a couple of days, and across the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Disorganized cloudiness and showers near and east of the southeastern Bahamas are associated with a weak surface trough. Any development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves to the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, well south and east of Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low: (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low: (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.