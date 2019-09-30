× “Biplanes and Brews” returns to Military Aviation Museum, showcasing World War I-era airplanes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The exhibits at a local museum are taking to the air this weekend, transporting beer-loving spectators back a century.

The Military Aviation Museum’s Biplanes and Brews World War I Air Show takes off October 5 and 6, featuring live music, reenactments and, of course, plenty of beer and aerial performances.

Events begin at 9 a.m. on both days showcasing the museum’s collection of WWI-era airplanes. This year’s featured aircraft is the Thomas-Morse Scout (S-4), a well-known single-seat training airplane produced during WWI.

Breweries scheduled to be on hand include Smartmouth Brewing Co., Parkway Brewing Co., Reason Beer, Stone Brewing, New Realm Brewing, Pleasure House Brewing, Reaver Beach Brewing Co. and Potter’s Craft Cider.

Parking is free and tickets are available online; $25 for an adult single-day ticket or $45 for the weekend.

The Military Aviation Museum is located on 1341 Princess Anne Road south of the Pungo area of Virginia Beach.

