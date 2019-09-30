ASKO recalls dishwashers sold locally in Hampton Roads

Photo Gallery
WASHINGTON – The potential for a power cord to overheat, which could cause a potential fire hazard, is the reason ASKO is recalling select dishwashers sold in Virginia.
Locally, the dishwashers have been sold at Furguson Enterprises, Southland Appliance, East Coast Appliance, Kitchen Disignworks and Noblett Appliance.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 26,600 units sold across the United States and Canada have been recalled.
To fix the hazard, ASKO will reportedly perform a repair to the issue.
You can contact ASKO North America toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday
The recalled dishwashers come in stainless steel with customizable doors and handles, and each is about 24 inches wide, 22 inches deep and between 32 and 35 inches tall. ASKO is printed in the front and in the center on the top dish rack.
Learn more about the recall here.
Below are the models and serial numbers for the recalled dishwashers:
|
Model Number
|
Serial Number Range
|
D5426XLS
|
49130164130001 through 49130171830050
|
D5526XLFI
|
49130464130001 through 49130480530127
|
D5526XXLFI
|
49130564130143 through 49130573530207
|
D5436XLS
|
49223164130001 through 49223173531000
|
D5536XLFI
|
49256564130001 through 49256572730426
|
D5536XXLFI
|
49256664230001 through 49256695030114
|
D5536XXLFISOF
|
49256764230001 through 49256772830024
|
D5636XLHS/TH
|
49256864130001 through 49256872430334
|
D5636XLHS/PH
|
49256964130001 through 49256971230025
|
D5636XXLHS/TH
|
49257064130001 through 49257073430220
|
D5636XXLHS/PH
|
49257164130106 through 49257184230232
|
D5636XXLSHI
|
49261264130001 through 49261273438338
|
D5556XXLFI
|
49263264230001 through 49263273930290
|
D5656XXLHS/TH
|
49263364630001 through 49263372830060
|
Model Number
|
Serial Number Range