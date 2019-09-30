ASKO recalls dishwashers sold locally in Hampton Roads

WASHINGTON – The potential for a power cord to overheat, which could cause a potential fire hazard, is the reason ASKO is recalling select dishwashers sold in Virginia.

Locally, the dishwashers have been sold at Furguson Enterprises, Southland Appliance, East Coast Appliance, Kitchen Disignworks and Noblett Appliance.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 26,600 units sold across the United States and Canada have been recalled.

To fix the hazard, ASKO will reportedly perform a repair to the issue.

You can contact ASKO North America toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday

The recalled dishwashers come in stainless steel with customizable doors and handles, and each is about 24 inches wide, 22 inches deep and between 32 and 35 inches tall. ASKO is printed in the front and in the center on the top dish rack.

Learn more about the recall here.

Below are the models and serial numbers for the recalled dishwashers: