ASKO recalls dishwashers sold locally in Hampton Roads

Posted 10:00 am, September 30, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

WASHINGTON – The potential for a power cord to overheat, which could cause a potential fire hazard, is the reason ASKO is recalling select dishwashers sold in Virginia.

Locally, the dishwashers have been sold at Furguson Enterprises, Southland Appliance, East Coast Appliance, Kitchen Disignworks and Noblett Appliance.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 26,600 units sold across the United States and Canada have been recalled.

To fix the hazard, ASKO will reportedly perform a repair to the issue.

You can contact ASKO North America toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday

The recalled dishwashers come in stainless steel with customizable doors and handles, and each is about 24 inches wide, 22 inches deep and between 32 and 35 inches tall. ASKO is printed in the front and in the center on the top dish rack.

Learn more about the recall here.

Below are the models and serial numbers for the recalled dishwashers:

Model Number

Serial Number Range

D5426XLS

49130164130001 through 49130171830050

D5526XLFI

49130464130001 through 49130480530127

D5526XXLFI

49130564130143 through 49130573530207

D5436XLS

49223164130001 through 49223173531000

D5536XLFI

49256564130001 through 49256572730426

D5536XXLFI

49256664230001 through 49256695030114

D5536XXLFISOF

49256764230001 through 49256772830024

D5636XLHS/TH

49256864130001 through 49256872430334

D5636XLHS/PH

49256964130001 through 49256971230025

D5636XXLHS/TH

49257064130001 through 49257073430220

D5636XXLHS/PH

49257164130106 through 49257184230232

D5636XXLSHI

49261264130001 through 49261273438338

D5556XXLFI

49263264230001 through 49263273930290

D5656XXLHS/TH

49263364630001 through 49263372830060

Model Number

Serial Number Range

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.