Act 3 Podcast: Spider-Man Returns to the MCU and Downton Abbey

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

The big news this week on the Act 3 podcast! Marvel and Sony have worked out a deal that will keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe….for now.

We’re also talking about all the other big stories this week including recapping the Emmys, and Kevin Feige’s new project. After that pour yourself a cup of tea and relax because we’re talking about Downton Abbey.

Steven has seen every episode of the show while Chandler has seen none of them, which results in two very different takes on the film. And stick around after the credits to see if you agree on whether or not “Elf” is an overrated film.

Time Codes

Act One: News

-00:50 – Marvel and Sony Reach a Deal to Keep Spider-Man in the MCU

-05:20 – Kevin Feige to Produce a “Star Wars” Film

-12:25 – Jonah Hill Up for a Role in “The Batman,” Asking for a Big Payday

-15:30 – Emmy Recap

-19:16 – “Under the Sea,” John Stamos Cast in Live-action “The Little Mermaid”

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-20:55 – Steven: Survivor: Island of the Idols

-23:45 – Steven and Chandler: “The Boys” on Amazon Prime

Act Three: “Downton Abbey” Review/Discussion

-28:28 – Non-spoilers

-35:45 – SPOILERS