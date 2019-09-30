A little bourbon for flavor on the grill with Chef May on Coast Live

Posted 3:26 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:27PM, September 30, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Chef Matthew May shows us how to cook up BBQ Bourbon Beef Brisket Sliders and Spicy Bourbon and Brown Sugar Shrimp on our rooftop grill.  Learn more about Chef May's cooking classes and get the recipes for the dishes made on air at matthewmay.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.