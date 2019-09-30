A little bourbon for flavor on the grill with Chef May on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Chef Matthew May shows us how to cook up BBQ Bourbon Beef Brisket Sliders and Spicy Bourbon and Brown Sugar Shrimp on our rooftop grill. Learn more about Chef May's cooking classes and get the recipes for the dishes made on air at matthewmay.org.
