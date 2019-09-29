Woman suffers life threatening injuries after dog attack in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Officials are investigating after a dog attack left a woman seriously injured on Sunday.

Around 5:15 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about an animal bite in the 100 block of Powhatan Parkway.

A 31-year-old female victim was found after an attack from her own dog. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Her condition remains serious at this time, according to police.

A 68-year-old family member was also attacked by the dog while attempting to help the first victim. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, officials said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in her backyard with multiple canine’s from the home when the bite occurred. The attacking dog, a 92-pound pit bull, has been removed from the home and is now in the custody of Hampton Animal Control.

