Winless Washington Redskins face New York Giants in a must-win matchup

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. – After an 0-and-3 start to the season, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden’s job is now in question, and the team is in a must-win situation.

Through the first three games, Washington’s allowed 31 or more points to opponents and in Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum had his worst game of the season, throwing three picks and fumbling four times, which resulted in five turnovers.

“I definitely would like to change the turnovers that happened,” Keenum said. “That’s what you do every game. You look at the good things you did and you look at the bad things and you fix the bad things and you move on. It’s the most important part of my position is turnovers. I took responsibility for that after the game. It’s all on me.”

The last time the Redskins travelled to MetLife Stadium, they beat the Giants 20-13 and a win Sunday afternoon would mark the first time they beat New York consecutive road games since the 1999-2000 seasons.

Washington is the only team in the NFC with an 0-and-3 record.

“I think the most important thing is to be positive and understand that we still have a job to do, we’re working hard and we can still dig ourselves out of this hole,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “Tougher things have been done in the world than coming back from an 0-3 start. We have the people in the locker room to do it, I feel like we have the talent to do it. We’ve just got to go out and do it. Play smart and play consistently for four quarters, not just two.”

Sunday’s game between New York and Washington kicks off at 1 p.m.