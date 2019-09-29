Suffolk Police search for convenience store armed robbery suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday.

Emergency Communications was contacted about incident that happened around 8:30 a.m. at Murphy USA located in the 1200 block of North Main Street.

Investigators said it was determined that a black male subject dressed in dark clothing, a ball cap and sunglasses displayed a firearm and demanded money. The subject then ran with money.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone who is able to identify the subject or that has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to http://www.p3tips.com or call 888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.