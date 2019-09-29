‘Skins scoop: Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins makes NFL debut, replaces Case Keenum

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – The Redskins couldn’t afford to wait any longer.

With Washington trailing 14-0 in the second quarter against the New York Giants, staring an 0-and-4 start in the face, head coach Jay Gruden made the decision to give rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins his first NFL action.

Haskins replaced starter Case Keenum, who was 6-of-11 passing for 37 yards and threw one interception – six days after committing five turnovers in a loss to the Bears.

The Redskins used their first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to select Haskins with the 15th overall pick.