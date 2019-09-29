Police search for suspect after trooper injured in Southampton Co. motorcycle chase

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – Police are searching for a suspect after a pursuit ended in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 3;30 p.m., a Virginia State Trooper notified the communications center of a vehicle pursuit on Route 460 in the westbound lanes in Southampton County.

The trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mile per hour zone. The trooper was pursuing a black sports motorcycle with the registration hidden under the wheel well.

Officials said the driver was described as an African-American man wearing all black, with a black vest and a green patch stating “Chippokes K9 motorcycle club”.

The pursuit ended when the trooper lost control in a turn and crashed his vehicle on Whitemarsh Road in Surry County.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene on Route 10 toward Smithfield.

The trooper suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

State Police are asking anyone with information on this motorcycle driver or witness to the pursuit to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.