Photo gallery: International Sand Sculpting Championship in Virginia Beach

The 46th Annual Virginia Beach Neptune Festival’s Boardwalk Weekend was celebrated September 27, 28 and 29 at the Oceanfront.

The signature event of the Boardwalk Weekend was the International Sand Sculpting Championship. Billed as one of the largest sand sculpting competitions in the world, spectators were able watch the transformation of piles of sand into works of art by 32 master sculptors from 11 countries over the course of the three-day build. This competition draws some of the best competitors from around the world.

All of this happened in King Neptune’s Land of Sand, a huge tented gallery area extending from 6th to 8th Streets.

The sand masterpieces will remain on exhibit until October 6.

The “We Are VBStrong Sand Sculpture” will be displayed outside Neptune’s Land of Sand at 7th Street on the beach. It will be visible and accessible from the boardwalk outside the International Sandsculpting Championship tent, and will stand from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, October 6.

Check out pictures of the beautiful sculptures above taken by News 3 Meteorologist April Loveland.