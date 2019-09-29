Man dies in Sussex Co. vehicle crash

SUSSEX Co., Va. -Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday.

Around 7:15 a.m., the Virginia State Police was called to investigate a two car crash in Sussex County that resulted in a fatality.

The crash happened on Route 602 (Cabin Point Road) east of Route 624 (Warwick Road).

Police said the driver of a 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis, Shaquille O’Neal Delk, was traveling in the eastbound lanes, when he crossed over into the westbound lanes of traffic, striking the rear of a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer. The impact of the crash caused the 2009 Mercury to spin out of control, coming to rest on the right shoulder.

25-year-old Delk was taken to Southside regional Medical Center in Petersburg where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, police said.