First Warning Forecast: Seasonable temperatures Monday, then summer makes another comeback

A cold front will move through today. There isn’t a ton of moisture with this front, so shower and storm chances will be slim. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s and then cool a bit along the coast due to winds switching to the northeast. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Not as hot to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to low 80s under a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. High pressure will build in for most of the week, keeping us dry. We’ll start to warm up again on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday will be even warmer as highs soar to the upper 80s to low 90s. The end of the week is looking a little uncertain depending on how fast a cold front moves through. Right now, Thursday is looking mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s. Friday is looking cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s with a chance of showers. We’ll continue to watch this.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Lorenzo is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph. A turn to the northeast is expected on Monday with a gradual increase in forward speed through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Lorenzo is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Gradual weakening is expected over the next couple of days, but Lorenzo is expected to remain a large hurricane throughout that time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

