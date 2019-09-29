Bicyclist dead, suspect in custody after Greensville County hit-and-run crash

GREENSVILLE Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead Saturday.

According to the department, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 911 call for a bicyclist lying in the grass near the 1000 block of Slagle Lake Road.

When crews arrived, they learned the bicyclist, identified as 81-year-old Henry Chester Boone, was riding southbound on Slagle Lake Road when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. Boone was thrown from the bicycle and died from his injuries.

Based on evidence located at the scene, the Virginia State Police identified and located a suspect vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Tucson with damages consistent with the crash. The driver, 35-year-old Emporia man Christopher Harley Reed, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run and involuntary manslaughter.

Reed was transported to the Southside Regional Jail and received a secured bond.

The crash remains under investigation.