16-year-old stabbed and pepper sprayed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was stabbed Sunday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., Newport News Communications received a call about a stabbing in the 900 block of Forest Lake Court.

When police got there they found a 16-year-old male suffering from stab wounds.

Police said it was reported the victim was stabbed and pepper sprayed by another male.

There is no detailed description of the suspect at this time.

The victim was taken by medics to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation remains ongoing, if you have any information that could help police take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

