Virginia Beach-based nonprofit hosts fundraiser to support victims of sex trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One local nonprofit is helping raise money to support the victims of human and sex trafficking.

The Butterfly House is a faith-based, anti-trafficking organization. According to Butterfly House President Char Miller, their goal is to make sure children feel loved and cared for.

"The Butterfly House has been trying to build a home for girls ages 11 to 17 here in Hampton Roads. So, the proceeds will go help towards that," said Bertha Lawani, founder of The Ronsay International Empowerment Foundation.

They say our area is the second largest area of human and sex trafficking in Virginia.

News 3 reporter Margaret Kavanagh also spoke to survivors and advocates following a new set of laws aimed at combating human and sex trafficking in the Commonwealth.

Click here to learn more about the Butterfly House.