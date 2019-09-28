Sugar Shack’s ‘Harry Potter’-inspired donuts to make a comeback October 15 & 16

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Attention, muggles!

Sugar Shack Donuts is bringing back its popular “Harry Potter”-inspired “Golden Snitch” donuts for a limited time on October 15 and 16.

The treats are topped with the shop’s magical butterbeer glaze, gold sprinkles and white chocolate snitch wings.

The store will be taking pre-orders from now until October 13. There is a minimum of six donuts per pre-order. Vegan options are not available.

Pre-orders are available at Sugar Shack’s Virginia Beach, Midlothian and Lombardy locations only.

The Virginia Beach store is located at 3273 Shore Drive. Call Sugar Shack at (757) 481-4361 to pre-order the donuts.