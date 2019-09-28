Police investigating after shots fired at Norfolk Waffle House

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at a Norfolk Waffle House early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call came in around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting at the Virginia Beach Boulevard Waffle House. When police arrived, they learned no one was injured in the shooting.

There are no suspects at this time, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.