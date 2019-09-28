Local rear admiral relieved due to ‘loss of confidence in ability to command’

NORFOLK, Va. – A local rear admiral has been relieved of his command.

Rear Adm. Erik Ross, who was the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Two (ESG-2), was relieved of his duties Friday by Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F).

The Navy says Ross was relieved due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command, but they have not shared other details.

A native of Appleton, Wisconsin, Ross took command in late July

Capt. Darren Nelson, ESG-2 chief of staff, has assumed responsibilities of commander until a permanent relief is assigned.

Ross has temporarily been reassigned to C2F pending the completion of an investigation. He previously served as President, Board of Inspection and Survey from June 2017 to May 2019.

