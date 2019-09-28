Lil Nas X announced he’s taking a break from music, canceling two shows

Posted 3:33 pm, September 28, 2019, by

Lil Nas X said he was going to ride until he can’t no more, and apparently now he can’t no more.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Nas X performs onstage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 8, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The rapper announced on Twitter that he’s taking some time off — canceling two shows in the process.

The announcement comes after a historic run by Lil Nas X, whose song “Old Town Road” spent a record-breaking 19-week run atop Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

Related: Barack Obama just tweeted his summer 2019 playlist; Yes, ‘Old Town Road’ made the cut

The musician has become a household name in recent months because of the viral song and his popularizing of country rap. He released his first EP in June, called “7. ”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.