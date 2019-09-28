Head to James City County for ‘Boo Bash at the Beach’ on October 19

Posted 5:09 pm, September 28, 2019, by

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Ready to hit the beach this Halloween?

Photo: James City County

Boo Bash at the Beach will take place on Saturday, October 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Jamestown Beach Event Park.

The family-friendly Halloween event will feature hands-on activities, music, games, food for purchase and more.

Costumes are welcome.

While people of all ages are welcome to attend, children must be accompanied by an adult. There will be trick-or-treating on site for kids ages 12 and younger.

Pumpkin carving and decorating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Admission to the event is $5 per car, cash or check only.

Jamestown Beach Event Park is located at 2205 Jamestown Road.

Click here for more information, or call (757) 259-4200.

The event is weather permitting. Call (757) 259-3232 for any weather updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.