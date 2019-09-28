Head to James City County for ‘Boo Bash at the Beach’ on October 19

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Ready to hit the beach this Halloween?

Boo Bash at the Beach will take place on Saturday, October 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Jamestown Beach Event Park.

The family-friendly Halloween event will feature hands-on activities, music, games, food for purchase and more.

Costumes are welcome.

While people of all ages are welcome to attend, children must be accompanied by an adult. There will be trick-or-treating on site for kids ages 12 and younger.

Pumpkin carving and decorating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Admission to the event is $5 per car, cash or check only.

Jamestown Beach Event Park is located at 2205 Jamestown Road.

Click here for more information, or call (757) 259-4200.

The event is weather permitting. Call (757) 259-3232 for any weather updates.