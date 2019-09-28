× First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid, slight chance of storms

We’ll start the day with more clouds. More sunshine will break out by the afternoon with temperatures soaring to the upper 80s. The record high for Norfolk today is 89 degrees, set back in 1973. If you’re heading out to the beach today, there is a moderate risk of rip currents. A slight chance of storms tonight, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with lows in the low 70s.

A cold front will move through on Sunday. There isnn’t a ton of moisture with thi front, so shower and storm chances will be slim. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s and then cool a bit along the coast due to winds switching to the northeast. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Not as hot to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to low 80s under a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. High pressure will build in for most of the week, keeping us dry. We’ll start to warm up again on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday will be even warmer as highs soar to the upper 80s to low 90s. The end of the week is looking a little uncertain depending on how fast a cold front moves through. Right now, Thursday is looking mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s. Friday is looking cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s with a chance of showers. We’ll continue to watch this.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Lorenzo is moving toward the north near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday morning. A turn toward the north-northeast is forecast on Sunday, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast beginning Monday or Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts.

Lorenzo is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Only very gradual weakening is expected during the next few days, and Lorenzo is forecast to remain a strong hurricane when it turns toward northeastward towards the Azores.

Meteorologist April Loveland

