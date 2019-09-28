× First Warning Forecast: Another warm day, becoming breezy

Partly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the low 70s.

A cold front will move through on Sunday. There isn’t a ton of moisture with this front, so shower and storm chances will be slim. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s and then cool a bit along the coast due to winds switching to the northeast. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Not as hot to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to low 80s under a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. High pressure will build in for most of the week, keeping us dry. We’ll start to warm up again on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday will be even warmer as highs soar to the upper 80s to low 90s. The end of the week is looking a little uncertain depending on how fast a cold front moves through. Right now, Thursday is looking mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s. Friday is looking cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s with a chance of showers. We’ll continue to watch this.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Lorenzo is moving toward the north near 10 mph. A turn to the north-northeast is expected on Sunday, followed by a turn to the northeast by Monday. A faster northeast motion is expected by Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph with higher gusts. Lorenzo is now a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible through Sunday. A weakening trend is forecast to begin Sunday night. However, Lorenzo is expected to be a large and potent hurricane as is approaches the Azores in a few days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.