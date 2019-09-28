Albany clips William & Mary football in conference opener

ALBANY, NY (TribeAthletics.com) – The William & Mary football team nearly rallied back from a 15-point deficit in the closing minutes but fell at UAlbany, 39-31, in its conference opener on Saturday night.

After a 6-yard touchdown run by UAlbany’s (3-2, 1-0) Kari Mofor with 1:44 remaining gave the Great Danes a 39-24 lead, the Tribe (2-3, 0-1) quickly answered with an 83-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Kilton Anderson to wideout Kane Everson on the first play of the ensuing drive.

After linebacker Alex Purviance recovered Kris Hooper’s onside kick moments later, W&M marched to the Great Danes’ 24-yard line before Anderson was intercepted in the end zone by safety Josh Wynn as the clock expired.

The Tribe led 24-15 following a 56-yard touchdown run by quarterback Hollis Mathis with 6:51 left in the third quarter, but UAlbany countered with 24 unanswered points before W&M’s comeback bid.

Tribe Standouts

In addition to his 83-yard touchdown, Everson totaled a career-high seven catches for 121 yards.

Bronson Yoder posted a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown – his second of the season – while Kris Hooper connected on a school-record 54-yard field goal. Both big plays helped W&M take a 17-12 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Anderson came off the bench in the fourth quarter and led the Tribe’s final three possessions, completing 5 of 10 passes for 124 yards with the touchdown strike to Everson.

Defensively, linebacker Arman Jones totaled a team-high nine tackles with 0.5 TFL, while cornerback Corey Parker totaled seven tackles with a TFL and three PBU’s. Cornerback Latrelle Smith added five tackles with 1.5 TFL and two PBU’s.

Inside the Numbers

While both teams gained comparable yardage on the ground (W&M – 184, UAlbany – 185), the Great Danes posted 291 passing yards and outgained the Tribe, 476-376.

UAlbany also won the turnover battle (4-0) and owned a 35:19-24:37 advantage in time of possession.

Although the Great Danes scored on all six of its trips into the red zone, W&M limited UAlbany to just two touchdowns and four field goals.

The Tribe posted a season-high 10 PBU.

Ten different W&M players logged at least one carry.

The Opposition

Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler completed 27 of 44 passes for 291 yards with three touchdowns, while Mofor rushed for 95 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown.

Wideout Jerah Reeves posted nine catches for 92 yards with a score.

Defensively, linebacker Levi Metheny totaled a game-high 11 tackles, while Wynn added nine tackles and a pair of interceptions.

Notes

Yoder’s 98-yard touchdown marked the second time in the last three games that he returned a kickoff more than 90 yards for touchdown (93 yds vs. Colgate) … Yoder is averaging 36.8 yards per return this season … Hooper’s school-record 54-yard field goal broke the previous mark of 53 yards held by Steve Christie and Brett Sterba … It also ranks as the third-longest field goal in CAA history … Anderson’s 83-yard touchdown pass to Everson is the longest completion by W&M this season … Mathis’ 56-yard touchdown run is the longest run by a Tribe player this season … W&M and UAlbany are now even in the all-time series, 1-1.

Up Next

The Tribe will return to action when it hosts No. 8/13 Villanova at Zable Stadium next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available by clicking here or by calling the Tribe Ticket Office at 757-221-3340.