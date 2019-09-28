After going toe-to-toe with nothing to show vs. Tech and UVA, ODU football returns home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - After not playing a home game in 28 days, Old Dominion University football returns home to face East Carolina Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

ODU (1-2) returns home after traveling to Virginia Tech and Virginia, to face East Carolina. The Pirates are 2-2 on the year and defeated William and Mary 19-7 last week.

Old Dominion jumped out to a 17-0 lead at No. 21 Virginia last week, but was unable to hang on as the Cavaliers scored 28-straight for a 28-17 win. Two weeks prior, the Monarchs trailed Virginia Tech by only a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"The balancing act is this: we're 1-2," ODU head coach Bobby Wilder explained. "They're disappointed we've lost two games in a row. They feel good because they feel like they can play with anybody. They just played with two good teams on the road. What we need to do now is turn that confidence into production."

The Monarchs are 0-2 all-time vs. ECU, but this is the first time the Pirates have traveled to Norfolk for a game.