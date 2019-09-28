757 Showdown: Princess Anne football breaks 18-year losing streak to Kellam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Princess Anne High School football team had an 18-game losing streak hanging over its head entering Friday's game against Floyd E. Kellam.

Since 2001, the Knights have beaten the Cavaliers in every single series matchup.

Both teams brought a 3-1 record into the game.

It was the Knights who had the first big play of the game. On the Cavaliers' first drive of the game, Carson Ashby intercepted the ball, but they couldn't turn the turnover into any points.

The game was scoreless early in the second quarter, when Cavs quarterback Michael Newell passed to Tychaun Chapman to put Princess Anne up 7-0.

Tony Grimes and Zaakir Brown added two rushing touchdown to give the Cavs a 20-0 lead at the half.

Princess Anne was first to score in the second half after Newell completed a pass to Grimes for a touchdown that put them up 26-0 in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers scored one more touchdown before Kellam puts its first points on the board, and PA went on to win it 33-7, breaking its 18-year losing streak.

"I'm exited for them, especially my seniors that have been through three years of not very successful seasons," head coach Jamed Yeager said. "To come out here and be 4-and-1 is huge. I'm really happy for them."

The Cavaliers are looking for their first winning season since 2000, and despite tonight's big win, Yeager's already got his eye on what needs to be done during practice in the upcoming week.

"I would like them to focus on execution and just toughness down low in the line, getting more push," Yeager said. "Tonight, I thought our offensive line did a good job in the second half. They could've done a better job in the first half. I know what those big boys are capable of. They're big strong boys and they should be bullying people.

"Going forward I want our guys to execute at a high level. I want everyone to be on the same page, and next man up needs to be just as good as the starter."

Each team has a 7 p.m. matchup next Friday. Princess Anne hosts Bayside, while Kellam travels to Frank W. Cox.