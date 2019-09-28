73-year-old man arrested for disorderly conduct on Franklin college campus

Posted 4:30 pm, September 28, 2019, by

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Franklin Police Department arrested an elderly man Friday morning for disorderly conduct on the campus of a local community college.

Jake Burton

Just before 10 a.m., dispatchers received a call from Paul D. Camp Community College in reference to a disorderly person.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man, identified as 73-year-old Jake Burton of Franklin, inside the school.

An investigation revealed that Burton had several concealed knives.

Related: Student arrested after threatening teacher, staff at Suffolk high school 

Burton was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Possession of Concealed Weapons.

Burton is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.674546 by -76.937590.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.