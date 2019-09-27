What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of September 29th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of September 29th

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE GREATEST MOMENTS HOSTED BY RYAN SEACREST ─ The greatest moments of the iHeartRadio Music Festival events come together in this one hour special. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the special will feature some of the festival’s most memorable performances including Prince and Mary J. Blige, Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol, Taylor Swift, Pink, Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes, Queen and Fun, and many more. Original airdate 9/29/2019.

MYSTERIES DECODED

“Bigfoot” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

PART APE, PART HUMAN — US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall teams up with cryptozoologist Andrew Sanford to investigate newly surfaced evidence of Bigfoot (#107). Original airdate 9/29/2019.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Virtual Reality” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Woody Aragon, Denny Corby, Sinbad Max and John Walton. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#613). Original airdate 9/30/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Gary Anthony Williams 3” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGH IT UP — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#512). Original airdate 7/30/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Cornelius Smith Jr.” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

THEY’RE SCANDOULOUS — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CORNELIUS SMITH JR. (“SCANDAL”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#501). Original airdate 9/3/2018.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

PANDORA

“Knocking on Heaven’s Door” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WHO IS PANDORA – Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Xander Oliver) have their hands full as a dangerous cat-and-mouse game erupts on campus. Various parties from across the galaxy arrive on Earth, all in pursuit of Jax, during which she encounters a surprise ally who not only protects Jax, but also sheds light on who she really is. Meanwhile, Atria (Raechelle Banno,) joined by Pilar (Banita Sendhu), bravely explores her new life mission on Adar, helping her clone brothers and sisters, while Thomas (Martin Bobb-Semple) searches for his missing father and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) contemplates his return to Zatar. Manu Bennett and Angelica Celaya guest star. Christian Gossett directed the episode with teleplay by Steve Kriozere (#112). Original airdate 10/1/2019.

SEASON FINALE

PANDORA

“Simple Twist of Fate” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

LOVE AND DEATH – Picking up the pieces from the attack on the Fleet Training Academy by Leone Vokk (guest star Manu Bennett), Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Xander Oliver) must confront Tierney (guest star Tina Casciani) to stop her sinister plans for galactic domination while Atria’s (Raechelle Banno) grassroots movement on Adar to run for Seeker may have serious consequences for the clones as well as her friends. Charisma Carpenter guest stars. Mark A. Altman directed the episode with teleplay by Mark A. Altman (#113). Original airdate 10/1/2019.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

“iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1” — (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

NIGHT ONE OF A TWO PART EPIC MUSICAL EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, French Montana, Halsey, Steve Aoki, and many more. Original airdate 10/2/2019.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

“iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2” — (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

NIGHT TWO OF A TWO PART EPIC MUSICAL EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Zac Brown Band, Mumford & Sons, and many more. Original airdate 10/3/2019.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“A Kidd, The Wind, And Dan Sperry’s Eyeball Thread”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

A BLANK DECK — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Tommy Wind, Billy Kidd, Jonathan Pendragon, Spidey, Steven Brundage, Joel Meyers, Dan Sperry and Shaun Jay (#608). Original airdate 8/2/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Spinning Plates Squared, Celebrity Impressions, and Handstand Pedestals”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

AMAZING ACTS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Poreotics, Lina Liu, Brandon Rogers, Ryan Goldsher, Junru Wang and Duo Transcend. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#108). Original airdate 8/2/2019.

PEAKING

“Kelly McGarry” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

FLY – Follow Kiwi free ride mountain biking icon, Kelly McGarry, as he grapples with the consequences of his sport during what turned out to be his final competitive event before his tragic death from heart failure less than 6 months later (#107). Original airdate 10/04/2019.

PEAKING

“Carson Storch” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

FREE RIDING – One of the most promising mountain bikers of his generation, Carson Storch takes us behind the scenes of what it takes to build a line and compete on free ride’s biggest stage at Red Bull Rampage (#108). Original airdate 10/04/2019.