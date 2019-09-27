What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of September 29th 2019

Posted 4:13 pm, September 27, 2019, by

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into  WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of  September 29th

 

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments — Pictured (L-R): Mary J. Blige and Prince — (Photo by Andrew Swartz for iHeartRadio)

THE GREATEST MOMENTS HOSTED BY RYAN SEACREST ─ The greatest moments of the   iHeartRadio Music Festival events come together in this one hour special.  Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the special will feature some of the festival’s most memorable performances including Prince and Mary J. Blige, Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol, Taylor Swift, Pink, Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes, Queen and Fun, and many more.  Original airdate 9/29/2019.

 

MYSTERIES DECODED

“Bigfoot” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Mysteries Decoded — “Bigfoot” — Image Number: MSD107_0003r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ashley Vinstra, Todd Standing, Jennifer Marshall and Andrew Sanford — Photo: MorningStar Entertainment — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

PART APE, PART HUMAN — US Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall teams up with cryptozoologist Andrew Sanford to investigate newly surfaced evidence of Bigfoot (#107).  Original airdate 9/29/2019.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

 PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Virtual Reality” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — “Virtual Reality” — Image Number: PEN613_.jpg — Pictured (L-R): George Wallace, Denny Corby and Alyson Hannigan — Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SEASON FINALE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Woody Aragon, Denny Corby, Sinbad Max and John Walton.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#613).  Original airdate 9/30/2019.

 

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Gary Anthony Williams 3” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Gary Anthony Williams 3” — Image Number: WL512a_0007.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wayne Brady and Gary Anthony Williams — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

LAUGH IT UP Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#512).     Original airdate 7/30/2018.

 

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Cornelius Smith Jr.” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Cornelius Smith Jr.” — Image WL501_ Cornelius Smith Jr._0007.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ryan Stiles, , Cornelius Smith Jr., Colin Mochrie and Wayne Brady — Photo: Patrick Wymore /The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

THEY’RE SCANDOULOUS — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CORNELIUS SMITH JR. (“SCANDAL”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#501).     Original airdate 9/3/2018.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

PANDORA

“Knocking on Heaven’s Door” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Pandora — “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” — Image Number: PAN113_0020.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Oliver Dench as Xander and Priscilla Quintana as Jax– Photo: The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

WHO IS PANDORA – Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Xander Oliver) have their hands full as a dangerous cat-and-mouse game erupts on campus.  Various parties from across the galaxy arrive on Earth, all in pursuit of Jax, during which she encounters a surprise ally who not only protects Jax, but also sheds light on who she really is.  Meanwhile, Atria (Raechelle Banno,) joined by Pilar (Banita Sendhu), bravely explores her new life mission on Adar, helping her clone brothers and sisters, while Thomas (Martin Bobb-Semple) searches for his missing father and Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) contemplates his return to Zatar.  Manu Bennett and Angelica Celaya guest star. Christian Gossett directed the episode with teleplay by Steve Kriozere (#112).  Original airdate 10/1/2019.

 

SEASON FINALE

 PANDORA

“Simple Twist of Fate” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Pandora — “Simple Twist of Fate” — Image Number: PAN113_0005.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ben Radcliffe as Ralen, Oliver Dench as Xander Duvall and Priscilla Quintana as Jax — Photo: The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

LOVE AND DEATH – Picking up the pieces from the attack on the Fleet Training Academy by Leone Vokk (guest star Manu Bennett), Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Xander Oliver) must confront Tierney (guest star Tina Casciani) to stop her sinister plans for galactic domination while Atria’s (Raechelle Banno) grassroots movement on Adar to run for Seeker may have serious consequences for the clones as well as her friends.  Charisma Carpenter guest stars.  Mark A. Altman directed the episode with teleplay by Mark A. Altman (#113).  Original airdate 10/1/2019.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

“iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1” — (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 – LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 20: Steve Aoki performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter for iHeartMedia)

NIGHT ONE OF A TWO PART EPIC MUSICAL EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, French Montana, Halsey, Steve Aoki, and many more.  Original airdate 10/2/2019.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

“iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2” — (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 – LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 21: Chance The Rapper performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Owyoung for iHeartMedia)

NIGHT TWO OF A TWO PART EPIC MUSICAL EVENT ─ The legendary concert event, filmed over two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, features performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (“On Air with Ryan Seacrest”), the iconic lineup of musical acts scheduled to perform includes Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Zac Brown Band, Mumford & Sons, and many more.  Original airdate 10/3/2019.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

 MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“A Kidd, The Wind, And Dan Sperry’s Eyeball Thread”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

Masters of Illusion — “A Kidd, The Wind, and Dan Sperry’s Eyeball of Thread” — Image MOI608_0005 — Pictured: Dan Sperry — Photo: © 2019 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

A BLANK DECK — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Tommy Wind, Billy Kidd, Jonathan Pendragon, Spidey, Steven Brundage, Joel Meyers, Dan Sperry and Shaun Jay (#608).  Original airdate 8/2/2019.

 

THE BIG STAGE

“Spinning Plates Squared, Celebrity Impressions, and Handstand Pedestals”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

The Big Stage — Image Number: TBS101a_0001b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Hosts James Maslow and Elizabeth Stanton — Photo: Associated Television International/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

AMAZING ACTS – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between.  Acts include Poreotics, Lina Liu, Brandon Rogers, Ryan Goldsher, Junru Wang and Duo Transcend.  Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#108).  Original airdate 8/2/2019.

 

PEAKING

“Kelly McGarry” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

Peaking — “Kelly McGarry” — Image Number: RBP107_0002 — Pictured: Kelly McGarry — Photo Credit: Dean Treml/Red Bull — Photo Courtesy of Red Bull Media House. All Rights Reserved.

FLYFollow Kiwi free ride mountain biking icon, Kelly McGarry, as he grapples with the consequences of his sport during what turned out to be his final competitive event before his tragic death from heart failure less than 6 months later (#107). Original airdate 10/04/2019.

 

PEAKING

“Carson Storch” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

FREE RIDING One of the most promising mountain bikers of his generation, Carson Storch takes us behind the scenes of what it takes to build a line and compete on free ride’s biggest stage at Red Bull Rampage (#108). Original airdate 10/04/2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.