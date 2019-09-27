Virginia Tech football concludes three-game homestand, hosts Duke

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In its final game of a three-game home stretch, Virginia Tech football (2-1) plays host to Duke (2-1).

The Hokies are coming off of a win against against Furman, where they suffered a first-half scare after being down 14-3 at the half. They turned things around to win it 24-17.

Duke is also coming off of a win, after beating Middle Tennessee State 48-13.

Virginia Tech has the upper hand in the Duke series since joining the ACC in 2004, with a 13-2 record.

“They are really playing at a high level,” Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said about Duke. “They are cutting it loose and doing some great things. Offensively, they have a great mix of everything — there’s some option looks that they’ve obviously been working on and some spread looks as well. It’ll be a great challenge there. They’ve always been good on special teams and the return game, and defensively, they’re really getting after people and doing a great job.”

Friday night’s game at Lane Stadium kicks off at 7 p.m.