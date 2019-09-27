Virginia Beach student’s ‘inappropriate’ web searches on school-issued computer prompts investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An investigation is ongoing after a student at Landstown High School allegedly made inappropriate web searches on their school-issued computer.

A spokesperson with Virginia Beach City Public Schools says the Office of Safe Schools was alerted to the student’s web searches through the early detection software Securly.

As a result, the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Virginia Beach Fire Department were asked to investigate. The spokesperson says the student in question is being disciplined in accordance with the student Code of Conduct.

In 2018, the school district added the Securly Parent Portal as part of the division’s commitment to the safe and effective use of technology. Securly is a web-filtering tool that offers parental controls and reports on division-issued devices. The software also contains a cyberbullying and self-harm detection feature.

