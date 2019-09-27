The Locker Room Show | September 27

Posted 11:54 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55PM, September 27, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's fourth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Norfolk Academy cheerleaders

Games showcased during the show include: Norview vs. Maury, Salem vs. Kempsville, York vs. Grafton, Heritage vs. Warwick, Great Bridge vs. Nansemond River, Tallwood vs. Ocean Lakes, Landstown vs. Bayside, Lake Taylor vs. Booker T. Washington, Fork Union Military Academy vs. Norfolk Academy and Atlantic Shores Christian vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.

Plus, Megan showcases Princess Anne vs. Kellam in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.