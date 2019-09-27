The Locker Room Show | September 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's fourth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Norview vs. Maury, Salem vs. Kempsville, York vs. Grafton, Heritage vs. Warwick, Great Bridge vs. Nansemond River, Tallwood vs. Ocean Lakes, Landstown vs. Bayside, Lake Taylor vs. Booker T. Washington, Fork Union Military Academy vs. Norfolk Academy and Atlantic Shores Christian vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.

Plus, Megan showcases Princess Anne vs. Kellam in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.