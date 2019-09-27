Suffolk Public Schools bus crashes into ditch, 3 students taken to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk Public Schools bus with 14 students on board crashed into a ditch Friday morning.

According to police, Emergency Communications was notified by SPS Transportation Department of a bus that went into a ditch in the 300 block of Babbtown Road at 7:12 a.m. The bus was bound for John F. Kennedy Middle School.

Suffolk Police arrived on scene, and then a short time later, several children complained of minor arm and leg pains. Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews were then dispatched.

In the timeframe following the crash, several students on the bus were taken to school by other buses, and several parents also responded and picked up their children. When rescue crews arrived, the remaining students received medical assessment, and three students were taken to Sentara Obici Hospital complaining of minor pain and injuries.

Parents of two additional students didn’t want medical transport.

The crash’s cause remains under investigation.