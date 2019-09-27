× September’s Squadron of the Month: VAW-120 “Greyhawks”

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA – News 3 is proud to announce our Squadron of the Month for September 2019; the “Greyhawks” of VAW – 120.

The Greyhawks can trace their roots back to July 6, 1948 when it was commissioned at NAS Norfolk.

In July 1966, VAW-12 received the first E-2A Hawkeye. With over 200 officers and 800 enlisted personnel, VAW-12 was reorganized as an Air Wing.

The squadron received the second generation E-2B Hawkeye aircraft in 1970. In 1973 they received the E-2C. With the first Advanced Radar Processing System aircraft and in 1978 the squadron trained crew in both APS-120 and APS-125 radars.

More for than forty years, VAW-120 continues to produce aircrew for the essential missions of Carrier-based Airborne Command and Control, as well as tactical Carrier logistics support.

They are currently under the leadership of CDR Scott A Wastak, CDR Gregg W Sweeney and CMDCM Leon N. A. Sealey.

Congratulations to our September Squadron of the Month; the “Greyhawks” of VAW – 120!