Preparing a non-traditional version of a Filipino dish on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef and owner of Alkaline Restaurant, Kevin Ordonez, prepares a non-traditional version of a Filipino pork dish called sisig. He talks about the importance of preparation and shows us how the dish comes together. For more information visit www.alkalineramen.com.

